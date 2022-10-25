Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 73,000 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned 0.87% of Precision BioSciences worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTIL. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Precision BioSciences Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DTIL opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.51. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Precision BioSciences ( NASDAQ:DTIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 100.00% and a negative net margin of 247.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Precision BioSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Insider Activity at Precision BioSciences

In other Precision BioSciences news, CFO John Alexander Kelly bought 37,037 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $49,629.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,348.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Precision BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which T cell, a specific type of immune cell is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.