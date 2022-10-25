Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 502 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 0.9% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,157 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,589,915,000 after buying an additional 1,437,047 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after buying an additional 998,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,080,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $880,264,000 after buying an additional 340,809 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.75.

Chevron Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CVX opened at $173.13 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.73 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.08 and a 200 day moving average of $159.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.69 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.