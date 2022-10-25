Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,746.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,750,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,536,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,727,000 after purchasing an additional 589,018 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,214,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,538,000 after acquiring an additional 417,003 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,112,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,239,000 after acquiring an additional 12,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,424,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IYE stock opened at $46.70 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.13 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.06.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.