Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Makes New $720,000 Investment in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth about $33,647,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the second quarter worth approximately $29,386,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the second quarter worth approximately $28,754,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the second quarter worth approximately $14,354,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 105.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,695,000 after acquiring an additional 50,035 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

Murphy USA Stock Up 4.2 %

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares in the company, valued at $132,326,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $327,814.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,155.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $295.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.74 and a 12 month high of $303.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.95. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $2.18. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

