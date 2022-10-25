Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,066,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of BLK opened at $611.44 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $628.51 and a 200 day moving average of $639.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.43.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

