Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,033 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Digi International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DGII. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Digi International by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Digi International by 61.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Digi International by 15.2% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Digi International by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Digi International in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $613,176.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Digi International Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Digi International stock opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Digi International Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $38.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 105.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Digi International had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Digi International Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Featured Stories

