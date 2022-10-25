Midas One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.23 Million (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 24th. Midas has a total market capitalization of $86.38 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Midas token can currently be purchased for approximately $33.13 or 0.00171588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Midas has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,495.90 or 0.28416763 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011099 BTC.

Midas Token Profile

Midas is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments. The official website for Midas is midas.investments.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Fantom platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 31.62595929 USD and is down -3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $446,887.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

