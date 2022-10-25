MetisDAO (METIS) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.20 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $124.57 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $28.35 or 0.00146642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,393,228 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

