Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. Medpace had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $383.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Medpace Trading Up 1.0 %

MEDP opened at $158.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.09 and its 200-day moving average is $152.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace has a twelve month low of $126.94 and a twelve month high of $231.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 62,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.58 per share, for a total transaction of $10,476,263.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,893,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,577,763.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc bought 57,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $154.59 per share, for a total transaction of $8,877,485.34. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,483,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,209,907.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 62,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.58 per share, for a total transaction of $10,476,263.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,893,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,577,763.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 489,768 shares of company stock valued at $77,322,137 in the last three months. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Medpace by 36.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,377,000 after buying an additional 95,524 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Medpace by 1.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 82.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

