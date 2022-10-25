Mayville Engineering (MEC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Mayville Engineering to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Mayville Engineering has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Mayville Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $138.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mayville Engineering to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mayville Engineering stock opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. Mayville Engineering has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66.

MEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mayville Engineering from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded Mayville Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 28,009 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 365.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 178,084 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 18.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 24,907 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 54.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 53,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 29.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 101,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 23,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

