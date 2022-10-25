MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded MarineMax from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.80.

NYSE:HZO opened at $28.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.69. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $616.73 million, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.78.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.09. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $688.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $424,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $424,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca White sold 4,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $150,130.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,372.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,601 shares of company stock valued at $696,881 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 15.5% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 79,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 8.4% in the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 74.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

