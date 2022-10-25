Loopring Price Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 24th. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $329.92 million and approximately $25.46 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Loopring Profile

Loopring was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org.

Buying and Selling Loopring

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

