LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 32,000 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 37,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 125.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 572,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,493,000 after purchasing an additional 318,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.75. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $143.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.