LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases 12,050 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 305.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $83.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.99 and its 200 day moving average is $86.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $255.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.19.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

