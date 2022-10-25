Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Invests $36,000 in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTEX. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of VTEX by 2,701.2% in the first quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,555,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in VTEX during the first quarter valued at about $8,747,000. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in VTEX during the first quarter valued at about $8,303,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in VTEX by 19.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,129,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,397,000 after buying an additional 667,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in VTEX during the first quarter valued at about $3,245,000. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

VTEX opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. VTEX has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). VTEX had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 51.38%. The firm had revenue of $38.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.98 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that VTEX will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

VTEX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Itaú Unibanco cut VTEX to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on VTEX from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on VTEX in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price target for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VTEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

