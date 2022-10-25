KLA (KLAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.22 per share for the quarter. KLA has set its Q1 2023 guidance at $5.70-$6.80 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $5.70-6.80 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect KLA to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KLA Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $295.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. KLA has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $326.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.92.

KLA Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at KLA

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,305 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of KLA by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of KLA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.47.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

