Keep Network (KEEP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.06 Million

Keep Network (KEEP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 24th. In the last week, Keep Network has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Keep Network has a market cap of $107.45 million and $1.06 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000647 BTC on popular exchanges.
Keep Network Profile
Keep Network launched on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network.
Keep Network Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
