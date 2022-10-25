Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) traded down 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.54. 123,106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 686,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Kaixin Auto Stock Down 6.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92.

Get Kaixin Auto alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kaixin Auto

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaixin Auto stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,242 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Kaixin Auto worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Kaixin Auto Company Profile

Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 14 used car dealerships covering 14 cities in 12 provinces in China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kaixin Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaixin Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.