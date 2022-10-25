Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 161 ($1.95).

Jupiter Fund Management Price Performance

Shares of JUP opened at GBX 94.10 ($1.14) on Friday. Jupiter Fund Management has a twelve month low of GBX 82.20 ($0.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 270 ($3.26). The company has a market capitalization of £520.47 million and a P/E ratio of 448.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 98.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 139.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

Jupiter Fund Management Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.43%.

In related news, insider Andrew Formica sold 506,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.12), for a total transaction of £470,740.89 ($568,802.43). In related news, insider Andrew Formica sold 506,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.12), for a total transaction of £470,740.89 ($568,802.43). Also, insider Suzy Neubert purchased 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £49,680 ($60,029.00).

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Featured Articles

