JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€8.60” Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.60 ($8.78) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.50 ($9.69) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group set a €8.90 ($9.08) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Warburg Research set a €8.20 ($8.37) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($10.92) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Commerzbank Stock Performance

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at €8.20 ($8.37) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.13. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €5.17 ($5.27) and a twelve month high of €9.51 ($9.71). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is €7.05.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

