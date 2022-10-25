John Bean Technologies (JBT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect John Bean Technologies to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. John Bean Technologies has set its Q3 guidance at $1.15 to $1.30 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $4.90 to $5.10 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $542.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect John Bean Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

JBT opened at $95.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.25. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $81.59 and a 1-year high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at John Bean Technologies

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $26,934.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,059.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock worth $91,827. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,546,000 after purchasing an additional 723,720 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,134,000 after buying an additional 167,866 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 100.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,379,000 after buying an additional 65,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,100,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 68.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

