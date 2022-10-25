JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.28.

JKS has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on JinkoSolar in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut JinkoSolar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 29,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar stock opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.79. JinkoSolar has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $76.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average is $57.92.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.92. JinkoSolar had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

JinkoSolar declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

