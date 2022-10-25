Jet Protocol (JET) Price Hits $0.0826 on Top Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $140.36 million and approximately $119,815.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0826 or 0.00000427 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,340.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007508 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003317 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007131 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00023476 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00058391 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00043247 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00022793 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.08254981 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $123,675.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.