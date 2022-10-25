Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Trading Down 2.3%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 31,545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 148,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Iterum Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity at Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.45. Analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brenton Karl Ahrens sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,988.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $156,000 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iterum Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRM. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 215,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

