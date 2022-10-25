iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Position Boosted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,404,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 1.31% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $47,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 177.6% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.94. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

