IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $169.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPGP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $86.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.34. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $180.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.26 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.34, for a total transaction of $426,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,394,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,055,078.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,150 over the last 90 days. 33.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 174.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 195.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading

