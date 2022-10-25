Invitoken (INVI) Price Hits $1.64 on Top Exchanges

Invitoken (INVI) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Invitoken token can now be purchased for approximately $1.64 or 0.00008488 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Invitoken has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Invitoken has a market cap of $4.51 billion and $367,016.00 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Invitoken

Invitoken launched on December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Invitoken is www.invitree.io. The official message board for Invitoken is medium.com/invitoken. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken.

Invitoken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

