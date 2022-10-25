Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,553 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Intel by 201.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630,363 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Intel by 9.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,143,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.90.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Monday. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.15.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

