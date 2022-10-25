Insider Selling: Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Sells 11,319 Shares of Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 11,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $31,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brett Adcock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $283,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $263,000.00.

On Thursday, October 6th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $286,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Brett Adcock sold 76,047 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $212,171.13.

On Monday, September 26th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $283,000.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $274,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Brett Adcock sold 76,956 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $233,176.68.

On Monday, September 19th, Brett Adcock sold 140,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $420,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $315,000.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $350,000.00.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACHR traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 624,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,790. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 15.31, a quick ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Archer Aviation from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Stories

