IndiGG (INDI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $123.60 Million

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $84,168.00 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IndiGG has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

