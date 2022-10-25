Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives $267.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $267.75.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. OTR Global downgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Argus lowered their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.
Shares of ILMN stock opened at $220.57 on Tuesday. Illumina has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $428.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.96 and its 200 day moving average is $224.95. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,675.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Illumina by 2.7% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,505 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Illumina by 155.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 304 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 4.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,451 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 13.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
