Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives $267.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $267.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. OTR Global downgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Argus lowered their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $220.57 on Tuesday. Illumina has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $428.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.96 and its 200 day moving average is $224.95. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,675.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Illumina will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Illumina by 2.7% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,505 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Illumina by 155.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 304 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 4.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,451 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 13.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

