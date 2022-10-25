i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.20.

Several analysts recently commented on IIIV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On i3 Verticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i3 Verticals Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $20.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.17. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $673.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.