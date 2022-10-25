Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Hummingbird Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Hummingbird Resources stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Hummingbird Resources has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13.
About Hummingbird Resources
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hummingbird Resources (HUMRF)
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Small Caps With Big Upside
- Is Lithium Stock Albemarle A Buy Before Next Week’s Q3 Report?
- Gassed Up: Can Cheniere Energy Keep Climbing?
- Can American Airlines Stock Maintain Altitude?
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.