Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Hummingbird Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Hummingbird Resources stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Hummingbird Resources has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13.

About Hummingbird Resources

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

