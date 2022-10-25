HSBC Lowers Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NTR. Citigroup raised their price target on Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.75.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR opened at $79.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.16. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $65.84 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 16.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Articles

