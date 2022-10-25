H&R Block (HRB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter. H&R Block has set its FY 2023 guidance at $3.70-$3.95 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.70-$3.95 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 2,398.97% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect H&R Block to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.63. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRB. Barrington Research raised their target price on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,130,227.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,039.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $317,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,437.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $3,130,227.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,039.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,821 shares of company stock valued at $6,287,989 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after acquiring an additional 961,159 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,807,000 after buying an additional 40,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,325,000 after buying an additional 1,933,031 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,167,000 after buying an additional 26,323 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,443,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,982,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

