HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.39 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

HealthStream Price Performance

HSTM opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $665.51 million, a P/E ratio of 94.66, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.46. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $28.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthStream news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $120,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,065 shares in the company, valued at $315,781.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthStream

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 4.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in HealthStream by 9.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

HSTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of HealthStream from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

