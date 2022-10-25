Harvest Volatility Management LLC Sells 1,731 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC cut its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 132,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,581,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth about $467,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,780,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,763,761.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,804 shares in the company, valued at $6,780,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,507 shares of company stock worth $10,148,963. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Datadog Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $82.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8,251.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.43. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.54 and a 52 week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

