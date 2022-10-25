Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $807,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

MRK stock opened at $97.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $246.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $98.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

