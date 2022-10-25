Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 316.4% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,605,808,000 after purchasing an additional 456,834 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,101,000 after purchasing an additional 451,307 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,284,000 after purchasing an additional 286,687 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,234,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,699,137,000 after purchasing an additional 210,957 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

In other Verisk Analytics news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,648 shares of company stock valued at $933,186 in the last three months. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $169.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.72. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.29 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

