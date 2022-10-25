Harvest Volatility Management LLC Buys Shares of 753 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $347.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $330.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $351.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total transaction of $54,786,187.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,970,044,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total transaction of $54,786,187.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,970,044,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 590,359 shares of company stock worth $198,058,651 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

