Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Harmony Biosciences to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $107.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.35 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 60.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Harmony Biosciences to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $51.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 0.40. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $57.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $543,889.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $543,889.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 75,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $4,147,960.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,300,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,240,412.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 315,348 shares of company stock valued at $16,537,863. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,470,000 after acquiring an additional 93,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,702,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,478,000 after acquiring an additional 43,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 944,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,055,000 after acquiring an additional 116,154 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 630,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,736,000 after acquiring an additional 224,843 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $26,758,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on HRMY shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.43.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Further Reading

