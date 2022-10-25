Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Harmony Biosciences to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $107.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.35 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 60.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Harmony Biosciences to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $51.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 0.40. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $57.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.03.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,470,000 after acquiring an additional 93,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,702,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,478,000 after acquiring an additional 43,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 944,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,055,000 after acquiring an additional 116,154 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 630,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,736,000 after acquiring an additional 224,843 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $26,758,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have issued reports on HRMY shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.43.
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
