GXChain Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $432.75 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $432.75 million and approximately $1,456.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GXChain has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00002358 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00012395 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00018605 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007055 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008723 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

