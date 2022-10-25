Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Shares Down 2.4%

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 59,294 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 160,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNLN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Greenlane from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $1.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Greenlane Trading Down 2.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Greenlane ( NASDAQ:GNLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $39.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.16 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -8.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNLN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 71,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 950.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 528,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 478,603 shares during the last quarter.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

