Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GLEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Glencore from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 660 ($7.97) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 540 ($6.52) target price on Glencore in a research note on Monday, August 8th. set a GBX 560 ($6.77) target price on Glencore in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.65) target price on Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 740 ($8.94) price objective on Glencore in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 599.23 ($7.24).

Glencore Stock Performance

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 501.90 ($6.06) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of £65.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 485.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 478.82. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 346.40 ($4.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 548.30 ($6.63).

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

