Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) and Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) Head-To-Head Contrast

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) and Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gentherm and Envirotech Vehicles’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gentherm $1.05 billion 1.78 $93.43 million $1.63 34.51 Envirotech Vehicles $2.04 million 22.80 -$7.65 million ($0.47) -6.60

Gentherm has higher revenue and earnings than Envirotech Vehicles. Envirotech Vehicles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gentherm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentherm 0 0 3 0 3.00 Envirotech Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gentherm and Envirotech Vehicles, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Gentherm presently has a consensus target price of $88.67, suggesting a potential upside of 57.63%. Given Gentherm’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gentherm is more favorable than Envirotech Vehicles.

Risk & Volatility

Gentherm has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 2.81, indicating that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.2% of Gentherm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Gentherm shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gentherm and Envirotech Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentherm 5.35% 9.13% 6.28% Envirotech Vehicles -190.94% -11.97% -11.78%

Summary

Gentherm beats Envirotech Vehicles on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins. It also provides battery performance solutions comprising cell connecting devices and battery cable technologies used for various types of automotive batteries, as well as thermal management products for heating and cooling 12 volts, 48 volts, and high voltage batteries and battery modules; and automotive electronic and software systems, including electronic control units for climate comfort systems, as well as for memory seat modules and other devices. This segment serves light vehicle original equipment manufacturers and first tier suppliers, such as automotive seat manufacturers, as well as aftermarket seat distributors and installers. The Medical segment offers patient temperature management systems. The company provides its products and services in the United States, Germany, Canada, China, Hungary, Japan, South Korea, Romania, Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. The company was formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated and changed its name to Gentherm Incorporated in September 2012. Gentherm Incorporated was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities. The company was formerly known as ADOMANI, Inc. and changed its name to Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. in May 2021. Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is based in Osceola, Arkansas.

