Gemini Dollar Trading 0.4% Higher This Week (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $334.22 million and approximately $403,189.00 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,495.90 or 0.28416763 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011099 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 333,538,219 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @geminitrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.