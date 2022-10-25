GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.02

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.02 and last traded at $32.02, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.02.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on GEAGF. AlphaValue cut shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $40.67.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.59.
About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (GEAGF)
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
- Will Tractor Supply Company Continue To Bear Fruit?
- 3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
- After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.