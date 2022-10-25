FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) Stock Position Increased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY – Get Rating) by 6,933.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 699,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689,145 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 7.22% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $24,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 103.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 8.3% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 17.4% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 13.6% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMAY stock opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $38.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.48.

