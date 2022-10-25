FOX (FOXA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect FOX to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FOX to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.89. FOX has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in FOX by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FOX by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.85.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

