Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.85

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.847 per share on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd.

Fomento Económico Mexicano has a payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fomento Económico Mexicano to earn $4.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $68.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.58. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $85.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

Institutional Trading of Fomento Económico Mexicano

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,294,000 after acquiring an additional 366,751 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 820,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,970,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after acquiring an additional 77,073 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 36.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,675,000 after purchasing an additional 93,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 212,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the last quarter. 19.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

(Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.